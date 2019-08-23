



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A water main break flooded a busy intersection in downtown Pittsburgh Friday morning.

The break is located at Stanwix Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard.

Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority crews closed off the inbound side of Fort Pitt Boulevard between Stanwix and Market Streets for repairs. They expect to be on scene until about 7 p.m.

Duquense Light crews were called to the scene to check their equipment underground before repairs were allowed to continue.

All the water caused the street to begin crumbling, and there were worries about a possible sinkhole.

However, because the road is closed, access has been cut off to multiple buildings, including a health club, office buildings and a high-rise condominium.

PWSA officials say they do not anticipate an interruption in water service for its customers at this time.

Officials say the age of the system is likely what caused the break.

Customers with questions should call the PWSA Emergency Dispatch number at 412-255-2423.

