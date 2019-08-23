Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Remember when everybody’s favorite rubber duck paid a visit to Pittsburgh in 2013?
A duck two times the size is docked along Presque Isle Bay as part of Erie’s annual Tall Ships Festival, which runs through August 25.
The ‘World’s Largest Rubber Duck’ is more than six stories high, 79 feet wide, 80 feet long and weighs over 30,000 pounds.
And, she’s a real crowd pleaser. “People will drive for, last summer we had an event, a family drove about 10 hours to see her,” said Craig Samborski, Giant Rubber Duck owner.
The rubber duck’s next stop is storage before heading overseas. “She’s very popular globally and Europe is our next conquest,” Samborski said.
For more on the festival and ticket information, visit TallshipsErie.org.
