SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Two people were arrested after a fight on the South Side.

A Pittsburgh police officer responded to the 1500 block of Carson Street just after midnight on Friday when two men were seen fighting on the sidewalk.

He ordered the men to stop fighting, but they continued.

The officer used two bursts of pepper spray in an attempt to stop the fight, but the altercation continued.

Dakota Conwell, 25, ran away when another officer arrived on the scene. He was ordered to stop, didn’t and was tasered.

Conwell was taken into custody, though 22-year-old Diandra Conwell tried to intervene on the arrest.

She was then arrested after ignoring police orders.

The other man in the fight refused medical attention and did not want to pursue charges.

Dakota Conwell is facing disorderly conduct, escape and resisting arrest charges.

Diandra Conwell is charged with obstructing the administration of law, resisting arrest, prohibited acts and public drunkenness.