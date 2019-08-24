



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A series of water main breaks have left crews cleaning up all over Pittsburgh.

Officials said the age of the system is likely what caused three water main breaks.

The impact of the break at Fort Pitt Boulevard downtown is still being felt.

Fort Pitt inbound between Stanwix and Market Streets remains closed and will be closed until further notice, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority announced Saturday.

Friday’s line break flooded the busy intersection, causing significant road buckling and problems for residents living and working in the immediate area.

Another water main break impacted Oakland early Saturday morning.

The break took place between Oakland Avenue and South Bouquet Street, behind the Primanti Brothers along Forbes Avenue. It caused mud and gravel to spill on the street, and the sidewalk to significantly buckle.

The roads impacted by this water main break in Oakland ahve reopened, according to the PWSA.

“It was all the way across the street, in the sidewalk coming out the cracks halfway in the street,” Oakland resident Doreen Davis said. “One hole vent up by the alleyway, you couldn’t even see the vent because the water was like 5 inches higher than the vent.”

Also, overnight residents on South Murtland Street in Point Breeze were awoken to a water main break in their neighborhood.

One resident said her granddaughters were visiting and despite their street running with water and mud, she tried to keep her sense of humor.

The family had 10 inches over water in their basement and more than two feet of water in the garage.

“We’re teaching our grandchildren about water distribution systems instead of going swimming at the beach,” Barbara Hanusa said.