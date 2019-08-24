  • KDKA TVOn Air

INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — ESPN is reporting Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL.

Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday night that Luck told the Colts he is retiring and there will be a press conference on Sunday to make it official.

Here is the latest from CBS Sports.

