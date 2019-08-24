Comments
INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) — ESPN is reporting Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is retiring from the NFL.
Adam Schefter tweeted Saturday night that Luck told the Colts he is retiring and there will be a press conference on Sunday to make it official.
Filed to ESPN: Andrew Luck has informed the Colts he is retiring from the NFL, per source. There will be a press conference Sunday to make it official, but Luck is mentally worn down, and now checking out.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2019
Here is the latest from CBS Sports.
