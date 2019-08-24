Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
Milo
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
This adorable guy is Milo! He first came to Animal Friends as a stray and has been working hard to learn how to trust people. Although he’s making wonderful progress, he would prefer a quiet home where he can relax and continue building his confidence. With the help of a little patience (and lots of tasty treats!), Milo could be your new best friend – pay him a visit at Animal Friends today.
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
Ruby, Annie & Sally
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Nancy is a super sweet friendly kitten. She runs to have her foster mom pick her up and love her. Came in alone after the person who found her couldn’t keep her. She is living in a foster home with adult cats, kittens and 2 small and 1 large dog.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
(Not pictured)
Annie was found at the entrance to a power plant. She was very thin, but so very sweet!
Annie runs to her humans to be loved and likes to have attention.
Annie is in foster care. She is good with dogs, cats and kids. In fact, she shares her foster home with two small dogs, one large dog, kittens and adult cats.
She is spayed and vaccinated, and ready to go home!
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Ruby came to us and raised her litter of puppies.
She likes taking walks with the volunteers.
Ruby loves people but is protective of who she considers family until she knows you are safe.
She loves to lay on her soft bed and sun herself. Ruby also loves getting treats.
She is not a fan of cats.
Ruby is spayed and vaccinated and ready to find her forever home!
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
