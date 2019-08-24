



Milo

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!_____________________________________________________________________________________

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This adorable guy is Milo! He first came to Animal Friends as a stray and has been working hard to learn how to trust people. Although he’s making wonderful progress, he would prefer a quiet home where he can relax and continue building his confidence. With the help of a little patience (and lots of tasty treats!), Milo could be your new best friend – pay him a visit at Animal Friends today.