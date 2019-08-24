Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates teamed up with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to give back to people in need.
Josh Bell and Trevor Williams helped distribute food on Saturday on the South Side at UPMC Mercy Outpatient Care Center.
Eighteen of these distribution events are held every month across Allegheny County and beyond.
Families received between 30 to 50 pounds of fresh produce.
“A lot of our guests here today also attend pantries, and pantries are wonderful,” said Rachel Zaydak of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “But there are a lot of canned goods or processed food.”
The Pirates made a $30,000 donation that will fund the South Side Produce TO People Distribution Program for the next nine months.
