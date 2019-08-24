



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Brookline Sprouts Preschool & Daycare presented SWAT officers with thank-you artwork after a stand-off situation.

On Aug. 15, one person was in custody after the Allegheny County Police Department had a SWAT team present on the 1000 block of Brookline Boulevard.

The daycare was across the street and placed on lockdown for the safety of the children and staff, the Allegheny County Police Department Friday announced on Facebook.

Following the standoff, Ms. Carmen — a teacher at the daycare — presented the officers with thank-you artwork, colored by the children during the lockdown.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 15, the daycare said:

“This week our kids have been learning about super heroes. Today, while they were blissfully unaware of what was going on outside, we had an impromptu movie day, as our very own super heroes of Pittsburgh were protecting our community outside. “Thank you city of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County law enforcement for keeping our community safe. Our kids took a moment after the movie to color a thank you picture for the super heroes of our city.”

