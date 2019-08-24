NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — Sometimes a simple gesture or act of kindness can brighten someone’s day.

For one New Brighton Police officer, it was letting a boy that is battling Leukemia play with his cruiser’s lights.

Caitlin Reyes took her nephew to a Friday night football game to see his aunt play in the New Brighton Marching Band when Officer Sallis allowed the young man to climb into his vehicle and play with the lights.

“I would like to thank Officer Sallis with the New Brighton Police Department because all we see nowadays are things bad about cops,” Reyes said in a Facebook post.

It certainly was one way for that officer to “brighten” the kid’s day.