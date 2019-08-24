



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The morning was cool with lows in the 50s across the region and even some temperatures in the mid-to-upper 40s in the Laurel Highlands.

There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the weekend and both Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The cooler temperatures are due to lower dewpoints and lower humidity.

Dry weather will prevail all weekend and through Monday.

A warm front will push through and that could bring some showers on Tuesday. This will bring a cold front and the best chance of showers could come Wednesday and that will keep temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s all week.

