SOMERSET (KDKA) — Two people lost thousands of dollars to an unknown male after he claimed he was part of Publisher’s Clearinghouse.

According to state police, a 42-year-old male and 61-year-old female were contacted by the unknown male saying they had “won millions of dollars, along with a new vehicle.”

Between August 14 and August 23, the two sent the unknown male thousands of dollars via mail.

State Police do not have any suspects but do believe this is part of a large-scale fraud ring.

