OAKLAND, Calif. (KDKA) — Antonio Brown lost his helmet grievance again, but a report says he’s gaining something new.
ProFootballTalk is reporting Sunday that Brown lost a second grievance case in his quest to wear his old helmet, meaning Brown must wear a new helmet model that is approved by the league.
Brown wanted to wear the Schutt AiR Advantage helmet he has worn for his entire NFL career.
Brown lost his first grievance on Aug. 12.
PFT is reporting Brown will accept the decision and move on with a new customized helmet from a company that wants to pay him to wear it.
PFT did not say which companies Brown is in contact with.
