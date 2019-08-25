PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A suspect that attempted to rob the First National Bank on East Carson Street in the South Side has been arrested, according to police.

On August 13, Emanuel Luna entered the bank in a wheelchair and handed a teller a note saying “I have a bomb if you don’t want to die you will give and it is in my backpack, I will press the button and kill us all for no less than $50,000 please try me.”

The teller then went to get the bank manager and then Luna said “forget it,” left the bank without any money and went toward South 12th Street.

Later that day, police were alerted to an abandoned wheelchair near 12th and Carson Street. A search of surveillance video uncovered footage of Luna walking with a cane and getting on a Port Authority Bus.

With assistance from O’Hara Township Police, detectives positively identified Luna and he was arrested Saturday, August 24.

He is facing two charges of robbery.