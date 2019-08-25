Comments
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — A driver said his car was out of control when it slammed into a building in Penn Hills.
A driver says that his car was out of control when it slid into a building with him at the wheel in #PennHills. @PennHillsPolice are still in the scene waiting for building inspection. No injuries are reported. More tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ooZRkW7aaB
— Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) August 25, 2019
Just after 9:30 a.m. this morning, the car collided with a building on Highland Road.
Police, fire and EMS responded and they are not awaiting building inspection crews.
No injuries have been reported.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
You must log in to post a comment.