



(CNN) — What a girl wants is to celebrate 20 years of making hit songs …

Christina Aguilera marked the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album with a fun tweet on Saturday.

“Guys… Today is the 20th anniversary of my debut album!!!! AHHHH! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!!!??!!,” she wrote to her 17 million Twitter followers.

The album was released on August 24, 1999, when Aguilera was only 18 years old. It skyrocketed to the top of the charts, thanks to hits such as “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants” and “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You).”

With its success, Aguilera became a household name, and even won Best New Artist at the 2000 Grammys.

Aguilera’s fans took to Twitter to celebrate with the singer and show off their collections of her music and other products.

“I’m so happy to be celebrating this moment with u! Can’t believe, 20 years!!! Here’s my collection! Love u to death,” said João Braga, a dedicated fan from Portugal.

Another fan tweeted: “Happy Debutina day #xxtina. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!

Some fans shared personal stories of how Aguilera’s music has helped them.

One, who goes by “Leticia in a bottle,” said the singer’s music helped her cope with an anxiety disorder. “Keep doing the job you do with your passion and soul for more 20 years,” she wrote.

Legacy Recordings celebrated the milestone with commemorative reissues, including a digital version of the album with remixes and versions of tracks that had never been officially released.

