



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A driver crashed an SUV into a home in West Mifflin after a woman was shot in a drive-by shooting.

The City of Duquesne Police Department responded to Commonwealth Avenue on Sunday for reports of a shooting, announced on the department’s Facebook.

Officers found a woman in her early 30’s had been shot in the lower leg.

Witnesses told police a sedan was chasing an SUV on Commonwealth Avenue going towards West Mifflin, and one person was firing a gun at the other vehicle.

Authorities said the woman shot was walking home from the store.

After the driver of the SUV crashed into the home, two males fled but were taken into custody after a foot chase.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tyrell Brown and 18-year-old Deontae Boyd.

Police said one of the men was wanted while the other had suspected heroin on his person.

The police said Sunday on Facebook that they located what they believe is the second vehicle in the incident. No persons were found in the vehicle.

It is in the department’s garage, and there are bullet holes in the front of the vehicle.

Charges are pending, and both men are in the Allegheny County Jail.