



WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — A driver crashed an SUV into a home in West Mifflin after a woman was shot in a drive-by shooting.

The City of Duquesne Police Department responded to Commonwealth Avenue on Sunday for reports of a shooting, the department announced on their Facebook page.

Officers found a woman in her early 30s with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. Investigators say she was walking home from a store at the time and was an innocent bystander.

Witnesses told police a sedan was chasing an SUV on Commonwealth Avenue going towards West Mifflin, and one person was firing a gun at the other vehicle.

After the driver of the SUV crashed into the home, two males fled but were taken into custody after a foot chase.

Police arrested 21-year-old Tyrell Brown and 18-year-old Deontae Boyd.

Police said one of the men was wanted while the other was in possession of suspected heroin.

The police said they located what they believe is the second vehicle in the incident. No one was found inside that vehicle.

It is being held in the department’s garage, and there are bullet holes in the front.

Both men are being held in the Allegheny County Jail. They are facing numerous charges including criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault