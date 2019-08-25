PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers confiscated the 24th gun at a checkpoint this calendar year at Pittsburgh International Airport.

A Westmoreland County man was stopped by TSA officers on Saturday, August 24 with a loaded .380 caliber handgun.

Officers then contacted county police who confiscated the weapon and detained the Greensburg resident for questioning.

There was been an approximately 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries by TSA officers at airports. In total, 32 were discovered at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2017 and 34 were discovered in 2018. This year, the number is already at 24.

According to TSA, 86% of the firearms discovered at checkpoints were loaded and 34% of those weapons had a bullet in the chamber at the time of discovery.

TSA says that people that bring firearms to their checkpoints at airports are subject to possible criminal charges, including those with concealed carry permits.