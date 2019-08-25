



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 29-year-old woman is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, manufacturing narcotics, drug possession, and recklessly endangering another person after her child was discovered in her home surrounded by bundles of heroin.

According to our news partners at the Post-Gazette, Leslie Brown was arrested after police were called to a Family Dolar in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar regarding a missing child report.

However, when they arrived on the scene, surveillance footage showed Brown entering the store on her own.

When officers then went to her home in Penn Hills, they found her son alone in the home with bundles of heroin in plain view.

According to an officer in the criminal complaint, the child said, “it was mommy’s medicine, she makes it sometimes.”

Brown said she had done this twice and she recently lost her job and that led to her using and manufacturing heroin in order to pay bills, according to the criminal complaint.

Her son was placed in the custody of his grandparents and Brown is awaiting a preliminary hearing on September 5.