



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Remember the old Pennsylvania license plate slogan, “You’ve Got A Friend In Pennsylvania?”

Well, according to a study done by Big Seven Travel, Pennsylvania ranks 17th among the friendliest states in America.

According to the study and survey from readers, Pennsylvania ranked high in terms of helpfulness.

This includes people willing to give directions to people that may seem lost.

Although the website said “You may not instinctively think of cities such as Philadelphia or Pittsburgh as being friendly” the readers certainly disagreed.

Topping the list was Minnesota, making their slogan “Minnesota Nice” look truer than ever and ranked 50th was New York.