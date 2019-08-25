



OAKLAND(KDKA) — More than 1,000 incoming students at the University of Pittsburgh took part in a decades-old tradition.

Students who are women and university alumnae took part in Lantern Night on Sunday.

It was the 99th year of the event, which welcomes new students.

The event gives alumnae the chance to pass the “light of earning” from one generation to the next.

“I look at the people who founded this tradition at Pitt as being trailblazers and doing a lot to get us to where we are today,” said Nancy Merrit, vice chancellor of alumni relations. “And I look at today’s incoming students that are going to be participating in lanter night as trailblazing the way forward, too.”

About 1,300 incoming students and alumnae participated Sunday night.

It is Pitt’s oldest campus tradition.