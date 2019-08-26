PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — School is officially back in session for many districts across western Pennsylvania.

The days of sleeping in are over as students headed out to the bus stops this morning for the first day of classes, including in the Pittsburgh Public School District.

But administrators in the district say there is a bus driver shortage in the area and they have worked out a new bus schedule to accommodate students.

The bus schedules are being staggered and some routes being altered to allow extra time to get kids to their classes.

Banksville K-5, Roosevelt PreK-5 and Whittier K-5 will each start 20 minutes later at 8:30 a.m.

South Brook 6-8 will start 10 minutes later at 9:20 a.m.

Students at Schiller 6-8 in Troy Hill will start about two hours earlier at 7:36 a.m., and seventh and eighth grade students at Pittsburgh CAPA downtown will ride the Port Authority buses.

Sixth graders at CAPA will still be on yellow school buses.

However, the Pittsburgh Public Schools chief operations officer said students and parents should expect that bus ride to be about an hour long.

Middle school students who attend Environmental Charter School, which Pittsburgh Public Schools transports to and from school, will also ride Port Authority buses.

The same goes for some Carrick high school students.