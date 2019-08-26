



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is making a stop in Pittsburgh today.

Sen. Sanders, of Vermont, is currently crisscrossing the nation for his campaign.

The reason for his stop in Pittsburgh is the 76th UE National Convention, which is for the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America.

WATCH: Sen. Sanders Speech —

Sen. Sanders is speaking to the convention at the Wyndam Grand in downtown Pittsburgh at 11 a.m.

During his speech, Sen. Sanders specially addressed the former GE Transportation plant in Erie. They went on strike earlier this year after completion of a merger between GE and Wabtec.

The senators also focused heavily on the middle class.

“We’re going to create an economy that works for working families, not just corporate CEOs,” says @BernieSanders at @ueunion convention in Pittsburgh. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/jWEsGJdjph — Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) August 26, 2019

“We’re going to create an economy that works for working families, not just corporate CEOs,” Sen. Sanders said.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.