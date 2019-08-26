



WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A celebration of life will be held this week for the Washington High School alumnus killed in the Dayton mass shooting.

Nicholas Cumer, 25, was one of nine people killed early by a gunman who was then killed by police shortly after he opened fire at a bar in Dayton, Ohio on Aug. 4.

On Saturday, a “celebration of life in our community” in memory of Cumer will be held in the Washington High auditorium at 7 p.m. and will culminate in a flame-free candlelight vigil, a release from the district announced.

Cumer grew up in East Washington and went to Washington High School.

Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania.

He was in Dayton for the last week of his internship with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.

The release said the Washington High family will remember Cumer’s “talent, joy, and leadership through his involvement – from the classroom to sports, the prexie performers to leading the band as drum major.”

All are encouraged to attend, the release said.

“In times of mourning, it is important not to isolate oneself,” said Benjamin Marasco, a former classmate of Cumer who helped organize the event. “We are designed to heal through community. This is a time for the community to mourn together and laugh together as we remember Nick’s positive and unique impact on so many lives.”