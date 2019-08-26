Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teacher in the North Hills School District is no longer charged with sexually abusing a student.
The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office withdrew charges against Highcliff Elementary School teacher Nathan Buttenfield on Monday, according to our media partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Last fall, Buttenfield was charged with inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl during gym class.
There was no explanation for why the charges were withdrawn.
The Post-Gazette reports Buttenfield’s lawyer says he hopes to return to work and have his criminal record expunged.
