  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County District Attorney, Charges Dropped, Local TV, Nathan Buttenfield, North Hills School District, Sexual Assault


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teacher in the North Hills School District is no longer charged with sexually abusing a student.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office withdrew charges against Highcliff Elementary School teacher Nathan Buttenfield on Monday, according to our media partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Last fall, Buttenfield was charged with inappropriately touching a 7-year-old girl during gym class.

There was no explanation for why the charges were withdrawn.

The Post-Gazette reports Buttenfield’s lawyer says he hopes to return to work and have his criminal record expunged.

Comments