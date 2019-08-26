CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A traffic stop in Allegheny County led to the arrest of three men after drugs and a loaded gun were found in the car.

It was a little after 2 a.m. Monday morning in Crescent Township when police noticed a Hyundai station wagon with tinted windows traveling through the area of McGovern Boulevard and Main Street.

Police pulled the men in the car over for speeding and when they did, the officers reported a strong smell of marijuana.

The men proceeded to tell the officers that they would not find anything inside their car. Officers removed the men from the car and began searching the vehicle.

Inside, police say they found marijuana and a gun with a bullet loaded in the chamber.

They also found ecstasy pills on one of the men.

In addition to the discovered drugs, one of the men didn’t give officers his correct name.

Michael Haug from Oklahoma City and Daryl Xzhavion Lamont Adamson of Aliquippa are charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

Myquandre Stevenson of the city’s Arlington neighborhood faces those charges along with possession and giving a false ID to law enforcement.

Police did a search on the gun’s serial number and discovered it had been stolen from Beaver Falls.

All three men were arraigned at city court.