ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Fleming Park Bridge in Neville and Stowe Townships is expected to reopen on Friday.
The Allegheny County Department of Public Works announced Monday that work on the Fleming Park Bridge (Neville Road) is expected to conclude at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The work began Aug. 13.
Traffic on the bridge will be a single lane in each direction with a bike lane on each side when it reopens, Allegheny County announced.
Before the construction, the bridge had two lanes of traffic in each direction and no bike lane.
Route 21 Coraopolis for the Port Authority Bus resumes normal service to Neville Island beginning Saturday, while the pedestrian shuttle that has operated during the closures continues until 11:59 p.m. Friday.
