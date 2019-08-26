



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Justice Department will seek the death penalty for the Tree of Life mass shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

The Justice Department filed for the death penalty on Monday.

Bowers is accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue last year.

The filing backs up what U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady had indicated when he charged Bowers with the obstruction of an exercise of religious belief resulting in death, a hate crime that could merit execution under the federal system.

The filing is a blow to defense attorney and death penalty opponent Judy Clarke, who has tried to initiate plea bargain discussions with the government in an attempt to exchange a guilty plea and a life sentence for Bowers’ life.

The decision to seek the death penalty comes shortly after two of the three congregations that worshipped at Tree of Life said they wanted Bowers to serve life and avoid the death penalty.

A week before the notice to seek the death penalty was filed, Stephen Cohen of the New Light Congregation told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that a quick end to the process would have spared his congregants the trauma of living Oct. 27 all over again.

“The people who have to testify, the people who have to watch, the people who have to relive every day — it’s just mind-boggling,” he told Andy Sheehan on Aug. 19.

In addition to killing 11 people and wounding others, the government cited Bowers’ planning, killing vulnerable victims, animus towards the Jewish faith and lack of remorse in their filing.