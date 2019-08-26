Comments
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A man was flown to a local hospital after falling more than 20 feet off a barn roof.
Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services posted Monday on Facebook that a man fell 25 to 30 feet off a barn roof and was flown to a level-I trauma center in Pittsburgh.
Westmoreland County officials said the man had back, leg and arm injuries.
Officials said the incident happened on the 200 block of Trayor Road in South Huntingdown Township.
