PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nice-looking Monday is on the way with more sunshine and dry conditions.
Highs will reach the mid- to upper-70s and clouds will roll in later tonight ahead of a warm front. That system brings showers by Tuesday morning and a trailing cold front brings another round of showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures hover near 80 degrees for highs all week.
