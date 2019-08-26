  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A nice-looking Monday is on the way with more sunshine and dry conditions.

Highs will reach the mid- to upper-70s and clouds will roll in later tonight ahead of a warm front. That system brings showers by Tuesday morning and a trailing cold front brings another round of showers late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures hover near 80 degrees for highs all week.

Have a great day!

