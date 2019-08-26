  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chartiers Street, Elliott, Local TV, SWAT, SWAT Situation

ELLIOTT (KDKA) — SWAT was on the scene of a situation along Chartiers Street in the Elliott neighborhood.

The situation is currently over.

Pittsburgh Langley School was on lockdown when the incident occurred.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Stay with KDKA.com for more details.

Comments