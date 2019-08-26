Comments
ELLIOTT (KDKA) — SWAT was on the scene of a situation along Chartiers Street in the Elliott neighborhood.
The situation is currently over.
Pittsburgh Langley School was on lockdown when the incident occurred.
The lockdown has since been lifted.
#Breaking @PghPolice SWAT is on the scene of a situation along Chartiers street in the Elliott neighborhood. More tonight on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/68UpAftsAP
— Chris Kunicki (@K00nix_Photog) August 26, 2019
Stay with KDKA.com for more details.
You must log in to post a comment.