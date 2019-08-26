



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in Swissvale was acquitted of all charges.

William Smoot was charged with the shooting death of Vallen Davies-Mack in 2017.

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Friday and came back Monday and returned the verdict at 2 p.m., announced by Allegheny County.

The trial began Aug. 20.

Smoot was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, reckless endangerment of another person and a weapons violation.

Smoot was accused in the shooting death of Davies-Mack at Collingwood Park on May 18, 2017.

Davies-Mack was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

He was found face down at the scene.