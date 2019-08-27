PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The authorities are asking the public to help identify a man photographed in connection to the burglary of a pizza shop.
The Pittsburgh Police Twitter account posted Tuesday that the man is connected to the burglary of Caliente Pizza & Draft House on 4624 Liberty Avenue.
The alleged burglary happened at approximately 3:20 a.m., the police said.
.@PghPolice from Zone 5 seek the public’s assistance in identifying the male in these photographs in connection with an August 7 burglary at Caliente Pizza – 4624 Liberty Avenue – at approximately 3:20 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Zone 5 at (412) 665-3605. pic.twitter.com/czMAYvsHV0
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) August 27, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-665-3605.
