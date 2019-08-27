  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The authorities are asking the public to help identify a man photographed in connection to the burglary of a pizza shop.

The Pittsburgh Police Twitter account posted Tuesday that the man is connected to the burglary of Caliente Pizza & Draft House on 4624 Liberty Avenue.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

The alleged burglary happened at approximately 3:20 a.m., the police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-665-3605.

