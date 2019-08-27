Filed Under:Auto Body Shop, Commercial Fire, Local TV, Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Road, Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews were on the scene of a fire at an auto body shop in Mount Pleasant.

There were no reported injuries from the one-alarm fire at Rain’s Auto Body Shop in the 1500 block of Mount Pleasant Road.

The initial call came in at 2:15 p.m. as a vehicle fire.

Watch: Crews on the scene of the fire. (Video coursey of Western PA Incident/Audio News)

The blaze spread to the structure.

The building was a total loss.

Stay with KDKA for more on this story.

Comments