Watch: Crews on the scene of the fire. (Video coursey of Western PA Incident/Audio News)
MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews were on the scene of a fire at an auto body shop in Mount Pleasant.
There were no reported injuries from the one-alarm fire at Rain’s Auto Body Shop in the 1500 block of Mount Pleasant Road.
The initial call came in at 2:15 p.m. as a vehicle fire.
The blaze spread to the structure.
The building was a total loss.
