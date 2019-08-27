  • KDKA TVOn Air

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Dayton, Ohio, say a suspect in a stabbing stole a police SUV and crashed it into a van carrying children, killing two of them.

At least 10 people, including the suspect, were sent to hospitals.

WHIO-TV reports that Lt. Col. Eric Henderson says the suspect fled when officers responded Monday evening to a report of a stabbing on Xenia Avenue. He says the suspect abandoned that vehicle, fled on foot and at some point stole a Riverside police SUV.

Henderson says police then got a call about a crash near the Dayton Metro Library, where officers arrested the suspect.

The SUV had crashed into at least two occupied vehicles.

