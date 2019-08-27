Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A local doctor takes a different approach for patients to pay for a doctor’s visit.
Timothy Wong, a family physician at iHealth Clinic, doesn’t need your health insurance or co-payment to see you at his office in East Liberty.
Our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said Wong’s micro-practice evaluates a patient’s issue for a flat-fee of $35; Whether it’s acne, anxiety or an annual physical, the charge is the same.
This experimental practice could benefit those without insurance or high-deductible health insurance plans.
“I only get paid if I give you a service,” said Wong. His office is opened every day of the week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on the weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the weekends.
