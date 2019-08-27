Filed Under:Liberty Tunnel, Local TV, PennDOT, Pittsburgh, Tunnel Closure

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overnight closure of the outbound Liberty Tunnel begins this week.

PennDOT announced that the outbound Liberty Tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning Tuesday, for improvements.

The closures end Friday morning.

The inbound tunnel will not be impacted, while southbound traffic is being detoured.

Detour
Outbound (southbound)

  • Turn right onto PJ McArdle Roadway
  • Continue straight onto Merrimac Street
  • Turn right onto Woodruff Street
  • Follow Woodruff Street to Route 51/19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
  • Turn left onto Route 51/19 and follow back to Route 19 (West Liberty Avenue)
  • •End detour

Alternate outbound (southbound) route

  • Use the outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel or West End Circle to Route 51
Comments