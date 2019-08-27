Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overnight closure of the outbound Liberty Tunnel begins this week.
PennDOT announced that the outbound Liberty Tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning Tuesday, for improvements.
The closures end Friday morning.
The inbound tunnel will not be impacted, while southbound traffic is being detoured.
Outbound (southbound)
- Turn right onto PJ McArdle Roadway
- Continue straight onto Merrimac Street
- Turn right onto Woodruff Street
- Follow Woodruff Street to Route 51/19 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)
- Turn left onto Route 51/19 and follow back to Route 19 (West Liberty Avenue)
- •End detour
Alternate outbound (southbound) route
- Use the outbound Fort Pitt Tunnel or West End Circle to Route 51
