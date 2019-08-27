Comments
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington city councilman was arrested over DUI allegations.
Police said 42-year-old Matthew Staniszewski was found unconscious in his vehicle, which was blocking traffic on East Wheeling Street in the middle of the afternoon.
When the police asked for his driver’s license, Staniszewski handed them his credit card.
Staniszewski allegedly refused a blood alcohol test, but the police found several empty bottles of liquor in the vehicle.
You must log in to post a comment.