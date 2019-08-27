HAMILTON, Ohio (AP/KDKA) — An Ohio sheriff says the person who told veterinarians a dog was found with its nose and mouth duct-taped and its throat slit was actually its owner, who made up the story to get the animal free care.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says his office’s investigation and interviews with the owner determined the unintentional cut to the dog’s throat was from a barbed wire fence.

The sheriff’s office says: “Upon interviewing the owner it was relayed to our detectives that the canine had cut its throat on a barbed wire fence and they could not afford the veterinarian bills, so they concocted a story to get the canine help for free.”

The sheriff’s statement says what appeared to be injuries to the snout area were from a muzzle the owners used to keep the dog, named Dani, from chewing things and attacking other animals.

Jones says investigators also determined the dog’s owner lives in adjacent Warren County.

Jones says his office will work with authorities there to “ensure this case is dealt with appropriately.”

