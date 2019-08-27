Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG (KDKA)– PennDOT has made it easier to plan for traveling during big weekend events.
The Historic Holiday Traffic page displays Labor Day traffic forecasts based off of prior years in six different regions of Pennsyvlania.
“Our goal is to help motorists plan by providing them with as much information as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards.
Officials think combining historical travel data with real-traffic information will give drivers a better idea of which routes to choose when traveling.
The newest feature of 511PA is the Penn State Football page. It is dedicated to monitoring traffic conditions in and around the State College area during home football game weekends.
“Users can see incidents, construction, weather forecasts and alerts, traffic cameras, and traffic speeds on the map. The page also includes the 2019 Beaver Stadium Parking Map,” said PennDot.
511PA can also be accessed via a smartphone app for iPhone and Andriod devices.
