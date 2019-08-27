



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a wet start to the day as a warm front slid through the area.

While there will be a chance for rain throughout the day, we are really looking at this morning and just after midnight tonight for the best chance for rain.

You can basically look at today as a day with two real rounds of rain pushing through with a lull for most of the day. The best news, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says thanks to the timing of both fronts passing by, severe weather is not expected.

Smiley says there is a 60 percent chance for rain today and a 40 percent chance for rain Wednesday. Most of the rain came through before 10 a.m., and on Wednesday, it will be before 7 a.m.

We could see some rain early on Labor day, but the afternoon is looking dry.

