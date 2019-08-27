PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is taking a look at crime in the city as part of an effort to be more transparent.

The stats released Tuesday by the bureau on Facebook show that overall violent and property crimes decreased during July 2019.

There were also a total of 1,000 crimes compared to 1,140 crimes during July 2018.

That’s a 12.3 percent decrease, and it’s down from the five-year average of 1,164.

Some of the areas with the highest concentration of crimes include part of the North Side, Hill District, East End — including Homewood — and South Hills neighborhoods of Allentown, Beltzhoover and Carrick.

In zone 1, there were 151 violent and property crimes in July 2019, compared to 191 in July 2018.

That’s also down from the five-year average of 214.

In zone 2, which covers the Hill District and downtown, there were 166 violent and property crimes, compared to 158 in July 2018.

That’s a little more than the five-year average of 151.