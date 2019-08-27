NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A New Castle woman pleaded guilty to three counts in federal court to charges related to defrauding Social Security.

Shawna Stelter, 37, received $26,917.55 in Supplemental Security Income Benefits from June 2016 to September 2016 even though she knew she was not eligible for it, announced Tuesday by the Department of Justice.

Stelter did not disclose that her husband was part of her house when she applied and received Supplemental Security Income Benefits, the court said.

She also made a false statement on her Redetermination Summary when she also claimed her husband was not part of her household, and her household only consisted of herself and her two kids.

Stelter will be sentenced Dec. 19, 2019.

She faces 20 years in prison, a $75,000 fine or both.