Filed Under:Fast Food, Fast Food Restaurant, Food, Local TV, Sheetz, Wawa


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A food magazine is trying to settle the great Pennsylvania debate once and for all: Sheetz versus Wawa.

Sorry Sheetz fans — according to Food and Wine, Wawa has the best fast food in Pennsylvania.

“There are sports rivalries, and then there are the regional convenience store rivalries that are a very real thing to Pennsylvanians,” Food and Wine said, weighing in on the controversy.

The magazine credits their decision to Wawa’s inexpensive hoagies, coffee and the company’s no-franchise policy, which ensures continuity.

Despite the verdict, it’s doubtful Sheetz fans will give up the fight any time soon.

Comments