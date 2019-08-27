FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – A military contractor whose president was killed in Iraq under mysterious circumstances 15 years ago has won a judgment of roughly $140 million against Iraq to reimburse the contractor for funds it never received.

The judgment of nearly $89 million plus interest and attorneys’ fees issued Tuesday by a federal judge in Washington caps a nine-year legal battle between Pennsylvania-based Wye Oak technology and the Republic of Iraq.

Wye Oak says its president, Dale Stoffel, was slain in Iraq in December 2004 after complaining his company wasn’t paid more than $20 million it was owed for refurbishing tanks to help the Iraqi military get back on its feet after the 2003 war.

A terrorist group claimed responsibility for Stoffel’s death, but witnesses testified at trial that Stoffel was really killed to avoid paying his company.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)