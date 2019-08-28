Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– All dog owners are welcome to come to celebrate Labor Day weekend with their furry friends.
The 4th Annual “Pooches in the Pool” event will be held on Monday, September 2 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
All dogs will be permitted to swim at the North Park Swimming Pool, Boyce Park Wave Pool, Settlers Cabin Wave Pool, or South Park Wave Pool.
Admission is $15 per dog with up to two guardians. Any additional attendee will be charged $5.
Your dog must wear its current license and rabies tags to enter the pools and must be accompanied by at least one guardian.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the pool on the day of the event.
