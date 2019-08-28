



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you have a baby that is a boy, a twin, and caucasian there is an opportunity for you all to make money.

Nancy Mosser Casting, a Pittsburgh casting agency, is looking for identical caucasian male twins or triplets between the ages of 3-9 months for an upcoming Amazon Studios feature film.

Eligible twins or triplets must be available between October 23, 2019- December 6, 2019.

The children will spend a maximum of four hours on set a day, per child, totaling 8 hours a day.

Weekend filming is a possibility, but there will be no filming on Thanksgiving day. A guardian must be present at all times.

Anyone interested is urged to email current photos of their children to mosserextras@gmail.com with “IDENTICAL TWINS/TRIPLETS” in the subject line.

Include your name, your children’s names/date of birth, a phone number, and address.