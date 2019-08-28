Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
RELATED STORIES:
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh International Airport has recently confiscated its 27th gun of the year.
Authorities say a Cambria County man was stopped by TSA at a security checkpoint on Tuesday, August 27.
He was carrying a .380 handgun loaded with six bullets, one being in the chamber.
In 2018, TSA confiscated a total of 34 firearms at the security checkpoints.
The Allegheny County Police detained the Johnstown resident for furth questioning.
RELATED STORIES:
• Butler County Woman Caught With Loaded Gun At Pittsburgh International Airport
• Third Gun Stopped At Pittsburgh International Airport This Week
• 23rd Gun Confiscated This Year At Pittsburgh International Airport
You must log in to post a comment.