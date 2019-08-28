Filed Under:27, Confiscated, Loaded Handgun, Pittsburgh International Airport, TSA


PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh International Airport has recently confiscated its 27th gun of the year.

Authorities say a Cambria County man was stopped by TSA at a security checkpoint on Tuesday, August 27.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected this loaded gun at the checkpoint on August 27.

He was carrying a .380 handgun loaded with six bullets, one being in the chamber.

In 2018, TSA confiscated a total of 34 firearms at the security checkpoints.

The Allegheny County Police detained the Johnstown resident for furth questioning.

