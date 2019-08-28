Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Transportation issues have forced the Butler Area School District to delay the start of the school year.
The district made the announcement Wednesday on its website.
The first day of school for students is now Sept. 3., instead of Aug. 29.
The district said its transportation software involving bus stops and bus routes failed, and they are not prepared to start the school year safely.
The technology previously failed earlier in the week, too.
