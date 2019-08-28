Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Check your ticket, you may be a lucky winner!
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold on Tuesday, August 27 was worth $650,000.
The ticket matched the following numbers: 01-03-18-24-29.
This winning ticket was sold at the Rite Aid located at 1125 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh. The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The winner has one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.
